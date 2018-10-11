Civilian injured in Indian firing across Working Boundary

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was seriously injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the Working Boundary on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The man, Muhammad Hanif, was farming in the fields in village Sukhial in Sialkot sector, when Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked fire, the ISPR stated.

Hanif was seriously injured in the wake of cross-border firing. He was immediately evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces has become a routine along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary. The incidents have claimed lives of hundreds of Pakistani soldiers and civilians.

Despite repeated calls for restraint from Pakistan, Indian troops continue to violate the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. The war hysteria recently crossed all limits when Indian forces fired on a civilian helicopter inside Azad Kashmir. The chopper was carrying Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider. The incident took place near the Line of Control (LoC) on September 30 when PM Haider was on his way to a nearby village to extend condolences to the family of a local politician who had passed away. “My helicopter had not even committed any violation and was flying well within our side of the LoC when Indian troops opened fire,” the AJK PM had said later in a statement. Pakistan has taken up the matter of Indian ceasefire violations on relative international forums, including the United Nations, but New Delhi never has allowed international observers’ into its territory or occupied Kashmir. The violations along the Line of Control saw an increase after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi took power in India. In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

