CJ: Govt is responsible for construction of new dams

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saib Nisar remarked that elected government is responsible for construction of new dams in the country and if it wishes then can take over control of collecting funds.

Chief Justice passed these remarks heading a three-member bench who was hearing a case regarding construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dam.

During course of proceedings, Chief Justice said that the judiciary could not manage details of the project, such as the design and to whom the work should be contracted.

Referring to the controversial Kalabagh dam, Justice Nisar said consensus would be left to the public and their elected representatives.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice observed that government collecting extensive taxes in electricity bills. “ Extensive taxes are included in electricity bills which are becoming a nuisance for the nation.” People don’t even have money to eat thrice a day and more weight of taxes is being enforced on them” he added

Chief Justice said that there should be a proper mechanism for collection of taxes. Justice Nisar further remarked, illegal theft of Electricity in the country is increasing problem for the people and SC will take strict measures against such individuals.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the case for indefinite period of time. The government established the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund after the Supreme Court issued directives on July 4 that construction of the two dams should start immediately and appealed to the people, including overseas Pakist-anis, to make a contribution for executing the projects.

