CJ PHC administers oath from Addl Judges

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administered oath from three newly appointed Additional Judges at Peshawar High Court, on Monday.

The additional judges of PHC including of Justice Shahid Khan, Justice Fazal Subhan and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal take oath of their responsibilities.

During oath taking ceremony elected members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar council, Additional Advocate General, Additional Attorney General, president along with cabinet of Peshawar High Court and District Bar Associations, judicial officers and Principal Officers of PHC were present.