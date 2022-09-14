CJ PHC infuriates unavailability of Pandol tablets in market

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid infuriated unavailability of Pandol tablets in market and Special Doctor for Surgery at Institute Kidney Diseases while ordered to ensure accessibility of Pandol within three weeks and directed to submit detailed report in this regard, on Wednesday.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid further observed that on one hand high inflation has made worsen livelihood of citizens while on other hand unavailability of essential medicine suffer public more and ordered to submit separate reports on availability of Pandol and domestic production of raw material for medicines.

A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice SM Attique Shah heard writ petitions regarding unavailability of Specialist for Surgery at Institute of Kidney Diseases Hayatabad and medicines while court has directed Chairman Board of Governor to appear on next hearing.

The counsel Malik Muhammad Ajmal Khan Advocate along with Additional Advocate General Syed Sikander Hayat Shah appeared before PHC while informed during hearing regarding unavailability of Pandol tablets which are selling in black market on higher prices.

The counsel Malik Muhammad Ajmal Khan Advocate informed that due to unavailability of specialist for surgery, a doctor along with his team of private kidney center of Islamabad carry operation at Institute of Kidney Diseases Hayatabad, while Chief Justice observed that government shows sagacity towards public while counsel further added that since 2015 private practitioner performing surgery when Specialist was promoted BPS-20.

The divisional bench of PHC observed that if Pandol will not available then secretary health shall to appear before and ordered to submit separate reports while adjourned further hearing till 11 October.