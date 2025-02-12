CJ Refers Imran’s Letter to Constitutional Bench Amid Judicial Reform Talks

Islamabad, (February 12, 2025) – Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has forwarded a letter from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench, citing serious legal concerns raised in the document. Addressing the media after a meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, CJ Afridi confirmed receiving letters from both Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also sought input from the government and opposition before convening the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC).

Discussing judicial matters, CJ Afridi emphasized the importance of system continuity despite internal disagreements. He addressed the issue of seniority within the judiciary, stating that while he supports Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb’s elevation to the Supreme Court, he would recuse himself from any related bench hearings.

During talks with the IMF delegation, CJ Afridi outlined judicial reforms, focusing on compliance with agreements and property rights. The delegation, led by Joel Turkewitz, acknowledged the judiciary’s role in governance and accountability. Meanwhile, PTI has decided to approach the IMF directly, with Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and party representatives planning a meeting with the delegation.

Source: The Express Tribune