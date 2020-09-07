CJ Seth inaugurates cleanliness drive

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The honorable Chief Justice (CJ) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth has inaugurated cleanliness drive stretched over week from 7 September to 12, on Monday.

The honorable Chief Justice Mr. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on the occasion quoted the Hadith Nabvi that “cleanliness is half of faith”. He also added that Islam puts great emphasis on both spiritual and physical cleanliness and purification, which is exactly why having high personal hygiene standards, is important for our health but also considered part of our religious practice as a Muslim.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by the President Peshawar High Court Bar Association. While speaking on the occasion Khawaja Wajih Ud Din, Registrar Peshawar High Court apprised that PHC has devised Cleanliness and Sanitation Policy 2020, which gives a complete set of guidelines on personal Hygiene and Workspace Cleanliness to all stockholders.

The registrar PHC further said that the cleanliness week shall be observed by District Judiciary as well and necessary instructions have been passed on to the District & Sessions Judges throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard.

PHC Bar Association president Khalid Anwar Advocate requested honorable CJ Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth that increase cleanliness for assurance clean bar room, canteen and other premises of lawyers.