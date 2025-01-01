CJCSC, Hungarian secretary discuss expanding mutual opportunities

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Hungary’s State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Tamás Vargha called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday, said ISPR.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasised the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries, said an ISPR news release.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Yesterday, Maldives Chief of Defence Staff Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.