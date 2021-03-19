CJCSC meets Iraqi defence minister

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ch-airman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Ge-neral Nadeem Raza, during his official visit to Iraq, called on Defence Minister of Iraq Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori and Iraqi military leadership.

Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali, said an ISPR media released received here on Friday.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties. During the int-eraction, CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pa-kistan in countering violent extremism and also shared Pakistan’s efforts for regio-nal peace and stability especially in Afghanistan.