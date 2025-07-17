CJCSC, Saudi Naval Forces Chief discuss regional security

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the evolving regional security dynamics both within Middle East and South Asia with particular focus on maritime security.

Highlighting the historical brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza emphasized mutual resolve for enhancing existing bilateral defence cooperation.

Earlier, upon arrival, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.