CJCSC, South African Air Chief discuss military ties

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on wide range of areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

They discussed practical measures to further expand the level and scope of engagements between the two militaries.

They also exchanged views on the broader geopolitical landscape.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee shared Pakistan’s perspective on evolving regional security landscape and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.