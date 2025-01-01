CJCSC visits Australia to attend Annual Defence & Security Talks

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Australia to attend 14th session of the Annual Defence and Security Talks.

During the visit, he met high ranking civilian and military leadership of Australia including Admiral David Johnston, Chief of Defence Forces, Andrew Shearer, Director General Office of National Intelligence, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Australian Army and Gemma Huggins, Ambassador Counter Terrorism at Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Defence and Security Talks aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and identifying areas for further expanding defence collaboration between the respective militaries.

Both sides engaged in discussions on wide range of issues including evolving global and regional environment, security challenges and opportunities to enhance existing bilateral military exchanges.

During the visit, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza delivered a lecture in Australian Defence College on Pakistan’s Security Perspective and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability. He also visited Australian naval ship HMAS Adelaide.

Earlier upon arrival at CDF office, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.