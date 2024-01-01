CJCSC visits forward Naval Operational Base Ormara

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited forward Naval Operational Base, Ormara on Friday.

Upon arrival, a comprehensive operational brief was presented to him on prevailing threat environment and defence of the area.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited operational assets of Navy including Surface Ships and a Submarine and reviewed operational preparedness and combat readiness of the units in sea.

During interactions with troops at Coastal Area and onboard ships, the Chairman expressed satisfaction on operational readiness of deployed elements.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also appreciated the morale of troops and directed the field units to ensure optimal utilization of latest weapons and equipment with zeal and zest in order to ensure defence of the motherland.