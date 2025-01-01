CJP Afridi constitutes five benches to hear cases after winter vacation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Friday constituted five regular benches after the winter vacation to conduct hearings.

The bench number 1 will consist of CJP Yahya Afridi, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan.

The bench number 2 will consist of Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Musarrat Hilali will be the members of bench number 3.

Meanwhile, bench number 4 will comprise Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will hear the cases in bench number 5.

It merits mention here that Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed will hear the cases at Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

Earlier, the Supreme Court released details of cases disposed of in the last two months, making significant progress in judicial efficiency.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, the apex court expedited the decision-making process, disposing of 7,482 cases from October 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

According to a press release issued by the apex court, judicial performance improved through better case planning, resource allocation and administrative enhancements.