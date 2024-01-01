CJP Afridi decides to give all courtrooms live streaming facility

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has decided to provide the live streaming facility in all courtrooms of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to sources, the CJP has given the task to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Supreme Court for the provision of live streaming facility.

The services of live streaming would be available on the consent of the parties to the case, they said.

The secrecy of cases would be ensured if a woman petitioner desired so, added the sources.

They said that with the live streaming, the court proceedings would get the global reach and the overseas petitioners would be able to watch proceedings in their cases.

The required instruments for the live streaming, including the cameras and other devices, would be purchased soon. A committee has been formed with the mandate to provide a report along with recommendations to the CJP for approval, the sources continued.

It is worthy to mention that currently only the courtroom number one of the Supreme Court has the live streaming facility.