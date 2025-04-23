CJP Afridi emphasises judicial reforms, institutional harmony

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasised on Friday importance of the judicial reforms and institutional harmony.

According to details, the CJP visited the Bannu Bench of the Peshawar High Court. On this occasion, the chief justice expressed solidarity with judges serving under challenging conditions and underscored the necessity of an independent district judiciary for the effective delivery of justice.

Justice Afridi also met with the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice SM Attique Shah. The meeting included an in-depth discussion on enhancing the capacity of both the judiciary and the legal profession.

Judges and representatives from various districts, including Karak, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan, held meetings with the CJP. Topics discussed included judicial capacity-building, institutional cooperation, and the improvement of legal education and training.

Justice Afridi stressed the urgent need to implement automation and artificial intelligence in the judicial system. He called for prioritised funding for underdeveloped areas and advocated for increased training opportunities and incentives for judges serving in such regions.

The CJP discussed the development of training modules aimed at the practical education of lawyers.

As part of his visit, he inspected the local jail, hospital, and kitchen, and engaged directly with inmates. He also inaugurated a drug rehabilitation centre.

During the visit, CJP Afridi met an inmate, Bahadur Khan, whose case had been pending since 2019 and was only recently decided on 23 April 2025. Expressing regret over the unnecessary delay, he directed the District Police Officer to ensure timely submission of charge sheets.

Emphasising the need to enhance the role of District and Sessions Judges, the Chief Justice stated, “A secure and independent judicial environment is essential for ensuring justice to the citizens.”