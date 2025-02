F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi met Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to sources, the discussion focused on judicial matters and the nomination of judges.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar was also present during the meeting.

Last week, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Islamabad High Court Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan held separate meetings with the chief justice of Pakistan.