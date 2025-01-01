CJP Afridi returns to Pakistan from foreign visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Sunday returned to the country after completing official visits to China and Turkiye.

According to the Supreme Court, the chief justice participated in a conference of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in China.

The event was attended by chief justices and senior judicial officials from SCO member countries.

Several important judicial matters were discussed during the conference.

On the sidelines of the event, CJP Afridi also held bilateral meetings with the chief justices of Iran and Turkiye.

The conference concluded with a joint communiqué in which participating states reaffirmed their commitment to the core principles of the SCO.

The communiqué also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and digital governance.

The participants recognized the need for the judicial use of artificial intelligence and smart technologies, and agreed on strengthening legal frameworks for alternative dispute resolution methods such as arbitration and mediation, as well as for the protection of children’s rights.

It was also announced that the next SCO judicial conference will be held in Iran in 2026.

Following his visit to China, the chief justice went to Istanbul where he attended a ceremony hosted by the Constitutional Court of Turkiye.