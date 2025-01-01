CJP Afridi visits Dera Ismail Khan jail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has visited Dera Ismail Khan Jail to assess the conditions and hear the concerns of prisoners.

According to a Supreme Court statement, the Chief Justice inspected various prison barracks and reviewed the healthcare facilities available to inmates.

The visit was part of the judiciary’s reform policy.

During his visit, justice Afridi also met with district and sessions judges in Dera Ismail Khan.

Judges from Tank and Waziristan’s district judiciary were also present.

He emphasized that judicial reforms in remote and unprivileged areas remain a top priority.