CJP briefs IMF mission on judicial reforms

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the meeting lasted one hour in which the CJP briefed the visiting mission of the global lender on the judicial system and ongoing reforms. The meeting also discussed the appointment of judges and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The six-member delegation left the Supreme Court (SC) after meeting the CJP. Soon after the meeting, the CJP told media that the letter from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had been sent to the constitutional committee of judges which would decide whether the matter falls under Article 183, Clause 3. The constitutional bench would review this issue, he told journalists at a meeting.

He said he would brief journalists on the IMF delegation’s visit, discuss Khan’s letter, and also talk about the National Judicial Policy Making Committee. The CJP added that he informed the IMF delegation that they had taken an oath to uphold the independence of the judiciary under the constitution.

He clarified that it was not their job to provide all the details and explained the agenda of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee. He further mentioned that he told the delegation that the supervision of subordinate judiciary was done by high courts. The delegation inquired about adherence to agreements and property rights, to which he responded that reforms were under way on those issues.

In a related development, the IMF rejected the request seeking an extension in the declaration of assets by government officials. A technical delegation from the IMF held meetings with officials of Cabinet Division, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law.

Sources said consultations had begun on the draft for asset declarations as the amended draft of the Civil Servants Act would be shared with the global lender in February. They added that legislation related to assets declarations could only take place after February while the IMF has demanded the Ministry of Finance to meet the benchmarks as per the set conditions.

The amendments to the Act will make it mandatory to disclose children’s educational institutions, sources of household income, and the assets of spouse. Sources also stated that under the amendment, the government officials will also have to share information related to the power of attorney. Furthermore, relevant officials from the Ministry of Finance have requested the IMF delegation to ease public access to this information.