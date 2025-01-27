CJP calls JCP meeting to appoint 8 new judges in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday convened a Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting to deliberate on the appointment of eight new judges to the Supreme Court (SC).

According to the private channel, the meeting, scheduled for February 11, will focus on the nomination of judges from various high courts to fill the vacant positions in the apex court.

According to sources, the commission will consider the names of senior-most judges from high courts for these appointments.

The first five senior-most judges of high courts are likely to be prioritised for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The appointments aim to strengthen the Supreme Court bench and ensure the timely dispensation of justice across the country.

Earlier on Jan 23, the Judicial Commission approved with a majority vote the appointment of 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The commission co­­nsidered 46 candidates vyi­ng for the 12 vacant posts. The list included four female candidates—two lawyers and two district and session judges (DSJs).

The JCP considered the overall performance of all candidates. At a recent meeting on the appointment of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the commission examined the overall performance of the candidates, with a focus on their case disposal rate.