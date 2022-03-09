CJP chairs meeting of committee to amend JCP Rules 2010

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commis-sion of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan/ Convener of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by other members comprising SC Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany, Former Judge Supreme Court, Khalid Javed Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan and Akhtar Hussain Senior ASC, said a press release.

The Committee discu-ssed Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 and deliberated various proposals put forward by the Co-mmittee members to amend the JCP Rules for incorporating specific criteria of appointment of Judges of the Superior Courts.

The members also discussed the methodology to be adopted for evaluating the candidates for elevation on the basis of the appropriate criteria. The meeting took place in an interactive environment and ended with vote of thanks to and from the chair.

The Committee was constituted by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Former Chief Justice of Pakistan on 11th January 2022.

