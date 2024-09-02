CJP Faez Isa not interested in extension: Law Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar says Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is not interested in extension of his tenure.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Tarar clarified that during a recent meeting with Chief Justice Isa and the Attorney General, the chief justice made it clear that he had no interest in having an extension.

Tarar emphasised that such discussions should not be entertained further.

He asserted that Chief Justice Isa was a distinguished figure and reiterated that continuous speculation about the extension was unfounded.

Tarar urged the media to shift focus to other topics.

Tarar argued that the debate over a two-thirds majority was relevant only if an extension was being considered.