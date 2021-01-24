CJP forms two larger, six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two larger benches and five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench at SC Lahore Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Thursday, a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear petition of former judge Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui seeking setting aside of Report/Opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification issued by Ministry of Law dated October 11, 2018.

On Thursday, a four-member larger bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear case regarding non-compliance of Court’s Order dated September 07,2012 for non-issuance of Notification regarding appointment of Justice Ghulam Sarwar Korai and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as Judges of the High Court of Sindh.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The bench three would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will hear cases at SC Lahore Registry.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, bail plea filed by Ahmad Saeed in NAB case regarding embezzlement of Rs 363 Millions from pay and allowances and POL of DPO, Office, Sahiwal, appeals filed by the Sindh government and slain American Journalist Daniel Pearl’s parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC), pre-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Mansoor Mahmood, Muhammad Kashif’s appeal against disqualification of from holding postition of MPA, Bahawalnagar, former President Asif Ali Zardari’s appeal against Chairman, National Accoutability Bureau seeking transfer of four references pending adjudication before Accountability Court at Islamabad to Accountability Court, Karachi, petition seeking streamlining the (PSPD) of Balochistanin accordance with guideline of Planning Commission of Pakistan and Raja Haider Ali vrs Province of Sindh regarding manufacture and sale of hazardous food item like gutka, mawa and Mainpuri.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court.

Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.