CJP-led judicial commission moot underway for appointment of 9 additional judges in PHC

F.P. Report

The Judicial Commission meeting, chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, has begun to discuss the appointment of nine additional judges for the Peshawar High Court.

The names under consideration for the positions include three District and Session Judges—Kalim Arshad, Farah Jamshaid, and Inamullah Khan—and six lawyers, including Junaid Anwar, Mudassar Amir, and Aurangzeb.

Additionally, the names of lawyers Jawad Ihsanullah, Salahuddin, and Sadiq Ali are also being considered for appointment.

Earlier, in a letter dated December 4, 2024, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has formally requested the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, to postpone the scheduled meeting of the Judicial Commission on December 6, 2024.

The meeting was to consider nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges to the High Courts of Sindh and Peshawar.

In his letter, Justice Shah raised several constitutional concerns that necessitated the postponement.

He highlighted that the legitimacy of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which restructured the Judicial Commission, is still under challenge in the Supreme Court.

Over a dozen petitions against the Amendment are pending, and a ruling against its validity would render any actions taken by the reconstituted Commission, including the nominations/appointments of additional judges in various high courts, null and void.