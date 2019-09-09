CJP must take notice of Salahuddin, lady constable case: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the rulers have pushed the country into a narrow street and only possible solution to come out of crisis is transparent elections in 2020.

The PML-N leader arrived at the house of Salahuudin, who was allegedly killed by police torture in Rahim Yar Khan, to offer Fateha.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said criminal negligence was committed for not contacting Salahuddin’s family after his arrest. He demanded action against the officials involved in the incident.

He said government could not provide protection to lady constable even, adding that administration has failed.

He said Chief Justice must take suo motu notice of these incidents.