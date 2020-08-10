CJP orders to restore Karachi Circular Railway this year

KARACHI (TLTP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed Monday directed for making Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) functional this year.

The CJP issued the instructions to secretary railways during the hearing of a case pertaining to the restoration of the mass-transit system at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The Chief Justice rejected the statement of the secretary transport regarding the rehabilitation of the KCR track in the city and also reprimanded the secretary railways.

“[The] time we had given you for the restoration of the circular railway is running out and we would take contempt action against you,” the CJP remarked.

The secretary transport informed the court that there are 24 crossings on the track, and that underpasses and overhead bridges need to be constructed at 10 intersections. He added that from these 10 crossings more than 2,000 vehicles pass through daily while the remaining 14 intersections have no traffic.

“Rs5 billion have been allocated for the construction and the tender process will be completed this week,” the secretary transport said.

To this, the Chief Justice remarked: “Will you continue to extend the time like this or will the process ever be completed? Work on the superhighway is not complete yet, you will spend five to ten years on the project.”

The Chief Justice of Pakistan then inquired about the time required for the construction of gates, to which the secretary railways said that it would take six more months.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed then told the official to keep this in mind that the KCR has to run this year.