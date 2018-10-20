CJP proposes constitution of ‘council’ on Diamer-Bhasha Dam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said the construction of water reservoirs is a collective responsibility of the nation.

Talking to the participants during the session of the second day of International Symposium on Creating a Water Secure Pakistan in Islamabad on Saturday, the Chief Justice said all stakeholders should move forward to achieve this goal.

The CJP said that water is life and arduous efforts are needed to save the country from becoming water scarce. Humans can live without food, but cannot survive without water, he added.

CJP said the sensitization of issue at the national level has made the nation realize the importance of water conservation and management. Even in ordinary day life, people have started thinking of not to waste this precious source of life, said the top judge.

He said there should be a council regarding Diamar Bhasha Dam. He said WAPDA is an important institution regarding water storage but this responsibility should not be laid merely on it.

The participants pondered over the issues like water resource management, legal aspects of Indus Basin Treaty and the construction and financing of the dams.

At the end of the first session shields were distributed among the speakers.

Advertisements