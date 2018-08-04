CJP Saqib Nisar takes notice of attack on girls’ schools in GB

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday has ordered the government, Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and secretary interior to submit reports within the next 48 hours after taking notice of the terrorist attack on 12 girls’ schools in Chilas.

According to police officials, at least 12 girls’ schools were attacked in Chilas, about 130 kilometres from Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday night. Police added that the suspects were unidentified men who targetted educational institutes across Diamer district and damaged school property.

The attackers also torched some furniture and other items in the schools and set off explosions in two of the buildings.

The spokesperson of Gilgit-Baltistan, Faizullah Faraq has claimed on Saturday that at least 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

Caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk earlier ordered relevant authorities to submit a report on the attack on girls’ schools in Chilas.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai also condemned the attack, stressing that “every girl and boy has the right to learn”.

The terrorists had, since sometime before the assassination attempt on her, notoriously made efforts to ban girls from getting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Soon after, however, she rose to global prominence and became renowned women’s education and human rights activist.

Like many other under-developed areas of Pakistan, basic education needs in Gilgit-Baltistan are being met by private or community organizations, and a large number of primary schools have been set up by non-government organizations.

Education is a pressing issue in the country, where government statistics show that more than 22 million children are out of school – the majority of them girls.

