CJP says judges termed CIA agents when they looked closely at law

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked on Thursday that the judges are being maligned through propaganda such as having association with foreign intelligence agencies like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“When we started taking a close look at the law and constitution, people started propaganda against us,” the CJP remarked, while hearing the case of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension.

“It was said that all three judges are agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA),” he said, adding that people went to such an extent that they blamed the judges of working for India.

The CJP also questioned the Attorney-General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, saying: “Because of your neglect the army chief had to attend a meeting for consultations yesterday.”

“Will the army chief attend consultations on small law-related errors or will he defend the borders?” he said.

Justice Khosa gave his remarks on the summary presented by the AGP which was compiled after Wednesday’s hearing of the court.

“Why are you shifting blame on us? The court’s name was dragged into the case, so we couldn’t even pinpoint any wrong doing,” stated the CJP.

Justice Khosa said they were told that propaganda took place because of the fifth generation war, inquiring what sort of a war it was exactly.

“No one has control over social media,” the AGP said in response.

“Our conflict has benefited India to a great extent,” AGP Mansoor continued.

To which the CJP said: “Don’t’ we have the right to raise questions?”

The Supreme Court allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa in today’s hearing.

In its short order the apex court directed the government to bring necessary legislation within six months’ time.