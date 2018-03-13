CJP takes notice of distribution of development funds among lawmakers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of the development funds distribution among parliamentarians of the ruling party and its allies in the government.

During hearing of the case, Chief Justice remarked that we are hearing reports that the development funds are distributing among the lawmakers on the government wish and they are only benefitting their own people.

CJP Saqib Nisar questioned that the government is giving billions of funds to the lawmakers and the general elections are right on the corner, it is pre-poll rigging?

The apex court then directed the additional attorney general to inform it of the legality of the move after consulting the government.

At a public rally in Chitral in November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had given Rs94 billion to MNAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

