CJP takes notice of attack on Hindu temple

8 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
ISLAMABAD (APP): Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed at Supreme Court Islamabad and discussed the issue of attack on Hindu Temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan. The Chief Justice showed grave concern over the tragic incident.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Chief Justice has fixed the matter before Court on 06.08.2021 (Friday) at Islamabad with the directions to Chief Secretary Punjab and IGP Punjab to appear along with report on 06.08.2021 and has also summoned Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council.

