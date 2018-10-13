CJP vows not to tolerate any step against constitution

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has assured that no one would be tolerated to challenge the supremacy of the Constitution.

While addressing to a ceremony on Saturday, CJP Nisar said that currently Pakistan enjoys best democratic system and that taking suo motu actions for the resolution of public issues is responsibility of the judiciary.

Earlier today, CJP threatened to resign as lawyers staged protest during the hearing of sub-inspector torture case.

Lahore Bar secretary Sohail Arshad pleaded before the Supreme Court (SC) to dispose of FIR lodged against the lawyer as he did not assault the policemen.

CJP rejected the request and said that he will tender resignation if he fails to ensure justice. He also reprimanded the lawyers for chanting slogans in the courtroom.

Advertisements