CJP warns of systematic destruction of Varsities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has sounded the alarm on the systematic erosion plaguing the nation’s universities, warning of dire consequences for the country’s future.

During a hearing pertaining to the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in government universities, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, convened to address mounting concerns surrounding higher education institutions nationwide. A comprehensive report submitted to the court revealed troubling statistics, with a significant number of universities grappling with leadership vacancies or interim appointments. According to the report, out of Pakistan’s 154 public universities, a staggering 66 institutions are either operating with interim vice-chancellors or have vacant leadership positions. This concerning trend underscores a pervasive lack of stability within the higher education sector, prompting Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa to issue a solemn warning regarding the future trajectory of Pakistan.

Expressing dismay over the deteriorating state of affairs, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa lamented the absence of concerted efforts to address the systemic challenges plaguing universities. He decried the wanton neglect and indifference displayed towards the educational infrastructure, cautioning against the detrimental impact on Pakistan’s socio-economic development. In a scathing rebuke, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa denounced the prioritization of political rhetoric over substantive discussions on educational reform. He bemoaned the dearth of televised programs dedicated to educational issues, highlighting a glaring disparity in public discourse.

Drawing parallels between the destruction witnessed in other sectors, such as the national airline, and the deterioration of educational institutions, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa underscored the urgent need for proactive measures to stem the tide of decay. He called for greater accountability and transparency in governance, emphasizing the critical role of universities as the bedrock of Pakistan’s intellectual and social progress. As the judiciary continues to scrutinize the state of higher education, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa’s impassioned plea serves as a rallying cry for concerted action to reverse the tide of systemic destruction and safeguard the future of Pakistan’s universities.