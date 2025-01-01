CJP Yahya Afridi visits Sindh High Court, announces 125-court judicial complex in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on his visit to the Sindh High Court was briefed on the upcoming judicial complex project in Karachi, which will house 125 modern courtrooms to meet the growing demands of the city’s judicial system.

During the visit, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Junaid Ghaffar presented details of the project, emphasising that the plan was developed to address the rising caseload and infrastructural needs of the judiciary in the metropolis.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi underlined the importance of sustainable and future-oriented planning, noting that all stakeholders must be consulted to ensure the development of an efficient and accessible judicial system.

“The process of digital automation of the judicial system is already in motion,” said the CJP, adding that technology would play a critical role in improving court efficiency and transparency.

He also proposed the establishment of a modern facilitation centre to serve litigants, lawyers, and the general public, making court services more accessible and user-friendly.

The judicial complex and facilitation centre are being seen as significant steps toward modernising Pakistan’s judicial infrastructure and improving access to justice for citizens.