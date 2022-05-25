Clashes between PTI, police continued, several injured

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Violent actions from the police and the protesters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are continued in different cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

According to local news channel report, in Karachi, the PTI’s long march participants have burnt a police van at Numaish Chorangi. The PTI workers attacked the policemen who tried to stop their rallies and caravan to go Islamabad D-Chowk.

In Islamabad, a violent clash was observed between police and the charged workers of the PTI in the Blue Area. The Islamabad police made a heavy shelling of tear gas on the protesters. The PTI workers have also reached the Islamabad D-Chowk and chanted slogans against the rulers. They pelted stones at the police party and burnt bushes at the China Chowk at Shaheed Millat Road. During the clash with PTI at Faizabad, a Rangers personnel was shifted to hospital after getting some injuries.

In Lahore, PTI workers damaged an official jeep of the DSP of Lahore police at Data Darbar and succeeded to open the blocked road for the participants of the long march.

In Attock, during the removal of the containers from the roads, a PTI worker died, and two were injured at the Motorway Haroon Pull (bridge). The dead body and injured persons have been shifted to the hospital.

In Rawalpindi, a clash between PTI workers and police were observed as many policemen were injured and several police vehicles damaged after strong from the protestors at the Murree Road. The PTI workers were trying to go to Faizabad chowk. MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez and Amir Kiyani were leading the mob.

The channel report said that former MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, Sadaqat Abbasi and Sudhir Chaudhry were injured when the police officials threw some teargas shells at their car near Faizabad. The injured leaders of the PTI were shifted to the hospital. Due to shelling, the screen of the car was also damaged.