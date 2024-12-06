Clashes between Taliban, Daesh leave four dead in Faryab: Sources

KABUL (Amu Tv): Clashes between Taliban forces and ISIS-K fighters in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab Province left four people dead, local sources confirmed on Saturday.

The skirmishes occurred late Friday in the Qarai area of Almar district, resulting in the deaths of three Taliban members and one ISIS-K affiliate. Additionally, four Taliban fighters and two civilians were wounded during the confrontation, the sources said.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) has intensified its attacks, often targeting civilians, particularly Shia communities. United Nations data highlights a pattern of deadly violence on religious sites:

April 22, 2022: An attack on the Mawlai Sekand Khanqha in Kunduz killed 33 and wounded 43.

April 29, 2022: A bombing in Kabul’s Serai Alaudin area killed 50 and injured 70.

August 17, 2022: A blast at Sediqqiya Mosque in Kabul left 21 dead and 33 injured.

In April, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister, accused neighboring countries of enabling ISIS-K’s expansion. Without naming specific nations, Muttaqi claimed one provides “human resources,” another a “communication route,” and a third acts as a “base” for the group.