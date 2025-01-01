Clashes Erupt in Quetta During BYC Protest; Conflicting Casualty Reports Emerge

QUETTA – Tensions flared in Quetta on Friday as police used tear gas, water cannons, and fired blank rounds to disperse a protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Sariab Road near the University of Balochistan. The demonstration was held in response to recent arrests, including that of BYC leader Bebarg Baloch, his brother, a senior doctor, and other family members.

According to medical officials at Bolan Medical College Hospital, two bodies were brought in from the protest area. Civil Hospital received one body and nine injured individuals, including a female police officer. However, BYC’s chief organizer Dr. Mahrang Baloch claimed that three people were killed and 13 injured in the police action.

The Balochistan government issued a statement later in the day, defending the police response as lawful. Officials stated that protesters threw stones and attacked police, injuring ten personnel. The government emphasized its duty to maintain law and order, warning that it would not tolerate disruptions.

The protest began with a rally on Sariab Road, with BYC members carrying placards and chanting slogans. The demonstration later moved to Munir Mengal Road, where protesters set up a sit-in camp. Police responded with baton charges, water cannons, and blank gunfire to clear the area.

BYC claimed police action resulted in multiple casualties and announced a province-wide shutter-down and wheel-jam strike for Saturday. Protesters reportedly took away three bodies and continued their sit-in at another location, further escalating tensions.

Government spokesman Shahid Rind reiterated that the reason for the deaths would only be confirmed after medico-legal proceedings. He emphasized that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and that the government was committed to protecting public safety.