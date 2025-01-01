Clashes reported between Taliban and unidentified gunmen in Kunduz

KUNDUZ (Amu tv): Armed clashes broke out late Monday between Taliban forces and unidentified gunmen in the northern province of Kunduz, local sources said.

The fighting began around 8:30 p.m. in the Dobandi village of Chahardara district and was still ongoing as of early Tuesday, according to multiple sources in the area.

The clashes reportedly occurred near a Taliban outpost, though the identity of the assailants remains unknown. It is not yet clear whether there have been casualties or property damage, and local officials say further details are still being gathered.

Taliban have not issued a statement regarding the incident.