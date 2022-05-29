Clashes takes place in Jerusalem, 15 injured

JERUSALEM (RIA Novosti): The march with flags started in Jerusalem, it follows the traditional route; The action began at about 16.00 local time, two groups of participants – male and female – will pass through the Old City and meet at the Wailing Wall closer to 18.00.

According to Israeli police spokesman Michael Zingerman, more than 2,000 police officers are involved in law enforcement on the march.

On Sunday morning, Zionut HaDatit member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with other Jews, climbed the Temple Mount, accompanied by police. According to her, about 2.6 thousand people visited the Temple Mount today.

According to the Israeli media, after a prayer in the Al-Aqsa mosque, a group of Arabs barricaded themselves, throwing stones, firecrackers and other objects at the police and Jews. Clashes also took place in the Old City.

According to the Red Crescent, 15 people were injured on Sunday in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, four of the victims were taken to hospital.

Last year, a similar procession was held on May 10, Israel’s Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the eastern part of the city after the 1967 Six-Day War. On this day, the procession could not be completed due to riots and a serious escalation of tension, which resulted in the largest escalation in recent years on the border of the Gaza Strip.

