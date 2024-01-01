Clean environment is fundamental, constitutional right of every citizen: SC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme of Pakistan has remarked that a clean and healthy environment was the fundamental and constitutional right of every citizen.

SC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has issued the 17-page written verdict of a case heard on July 11 against those involved in air pollution.

The written verdict mentioned that one out nine across the world die due to pollution and air pollution was the cause of 7 million deaths annually, as per World Health Organisation (WHO).

SC remarked that South Asian countries, Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Pakistan had been listed the most polluted cities in the world and around 22.9 pc of global population reside there.

According to the Air Quality Report, Pakistan was the second most polluted city in the world and every citizen deserved the fundamental and constitutional right of a clean and healthy environment.

The environmental pollution wass not only contagious for humans but also animals and trees as well. Environmental pollution was causing heart disease, cancer and other diseases, apex court remarked.

SC remarked that three stone crushing plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were causing critical environmental pollution and ordered their immediate pollution.

The court was informed that more than 900 stone crushing plants were working in KP and provincial Environmental Protection Agency directed to review crushing plants.

The court has ordered legal action against crushing plants violating rules and emitting environmental pollution.

SC has ordered federal and provincial governments to direct revision of laws about environmental pollution and summoned progress reports on it.

The case proceeding has been adjourned until the first week of November. Residents of Soraj gali Khanpur have filed the case in the SC against stone crushing plants.