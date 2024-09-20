Clearing the Air: Bold Steps to Combat Smog in Lahore

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Lahore, once celebrated as the city of gardens, is now shrouded in a thick layer of smog each winter, affecting every aspect of life from health to economy. This pollution crisis demands urgent, targeted interventions, particularly in managing vehicle emissions, which contribute significantly to air quality deterioration. Addressing Lahore’s vehicle-driven pollution effectively could create a ripple effect, not only safeguarding public health but also enhancing economic resilience.

The number of vehicles on the roads in Punjab is staggering. As of March 31, 2024, there are 7,353,659 vehicles registered in the province, with Lahore alone accounting for approximately 6.2 million. Among these, 4.2 million are motorcycles, which, despite being relatively fuel-efficient, contribute significantly to the city’s pollution due to outdated technology and lack of proper maintenance. This overwhelming presence of vehicles plays a major role in Lahore’s deteriorating air quality, producing pollutants like particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide that exacerbate the city’s smog crisis.

The impact of smog on public health has reached alarming levels. A recent report by the Punjab Health Department revealed that over 1.9 million people were hospitalized in Punjab due to smog in October alone. The report highlighted 1,934,030 cases of respiratory diseases, 119,533 cases of asthma, 13,773 heart-related ailments, and 5,184 strokes recorded across the province.

These statistics underscore the severity of smog as a public health crisis. For Lahore residents, the persistent haze exacerbates respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, particularly affecting children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. The increasing strain on healthcare facilities reflects the urgent need for measures to mitigate smog and its consequences.

The economic costs of this pollution are equally substantial. Healthcare expenses rise as more citizens require treatment for pollution-related illnesses, and productivity declines as workers take sick leave more frequently. The economic toll extends beyond healthcare: vehicles operating in smoggy conditions often require more maintenance, and fuel consumption increases as engines run less efficiently in congested and polluted environments. For a city already grappling with infrastructure challenges, the added pressure from pollution-related issues strains its resources further.

From a broader economic perspective, Pakistan’s reliance on imported petroleum and diesel to power Lahore’s massive vehicle fleet aggravates the issue. The financial burden of these imports is significant, impacting Pakistan’s trade deficit and draining resources that could be directed towards local development. Reducing fuel demand would alleviate some of this burden, freeing funds for initiatives that foster sustainable growth.

A multi-faceted approach to tackling these issues is essential, and a critical first step could involve suspending the issuance of new driving licenses on a trial basis for one year.

This measure aims to curb the influx of new private vehicles, reducing both road congestion and emissions. Such a suspension would discourage new purchases, thereby decreasing the demand for fuel and contributing to cleaner air. The benefits could be immediate, setting a precedent for how reduced vehicle use can impact air quality positively.

Encouraging the use of electric and hybrid vehicles offers another promising solution. Hybrid and electric options produce significantly lower emissions, and incentives could make these vehicles more accessible to the general public.

Subsidies, tax breaks, or reduced registration fees for such vehicles could drive a cultural shift in Lahore’s transport habits, reducing reliance on fuel-intensive cars and fostering an eco-friendly ethos among city residents.

Alongside promoting cleaner private vehicles, expanding Lahore’s public transport system with electric or hybrid options could play a pivotal role in reducing pollution. A reliable, energy-efficient public transport system would provide an alternative to private car use, reducing emissions per capita. Such a system would also make commuting more affordable for citizens, especially those who may find the maintenance and fuel costs of private vehicles prohibitive. Public transport investments could reshape Lahore’s urban landscape, promoting convenience and sustainability.

Another effective policy could involve changes in government transport practices. If all government employees, from the highest-ranking officials to support staff, were encouraged to use official vehicles for transportation and deduct the associated costs from their salaries, it would optimize vehicle use and reduce overall fuel consumption. This measure would reduce the number of vehicles on the road, easing traffic congestion and lessening emissions. Additionally, it would set an example of responsible resource management, illustrating how strategic policies can curb pollution.

Further, enforcing strict traffic regulations modeled after those in the Middle East or Europe could prove beneficial. For instance, restricting vehicles to carry a minimum number of passengers during peak hours would reduce underutilized vehicles on the road. Ensuring a higher occupancy rate in cars could decrease the number of vehicles in operation at any given time, directly lowering emissions. These regulations, if implemented with consistency and rigor, could dramatically improve the city’s air quality over time.

Enhanced traffic enforcement would also be critical to the success of these measures. Traffic police could actively discourage the use of vehicles with fewer than four passengers, imposing fines or other deterrents to discourage unnecessary car usage.

This initiative, when coupled with public awareness campaigns, would encourage citizens to adopt carpooling or alternative transport methods, lessening the strain on Lahore’s roads and reducing emissions.

The collective effect of these actions-reducing new licenses, incentivizing electric and hybrid vehicles, promoting public transport, and enforcing stricter traffic regulations-could contribute significantly to alleviating Lahore’s pollution crisis. Each measure would reduce the demand for fuel imports, resulting in financial savings that could be redirected toward sustainable development initiatives. Additionally, lowering the incidence of pollution-related illnesses would decrease healthcare costs, further supporting the economy.

In summary, Lahore’s smog crisis calls for decisive action, with a particular focus on vehicle emissions.

A combination of immediate interventions and long-term strategies is essential to create a cleaner, healthier environment. By curbing fuel consumption, optimizing vehicle use, and promoting sustainable alternatives, Lahore can move towards a future where economic growth aligns with environmental responsibility. The proposed measures offer a roadmap not only to reduce smog but to build a resilient, prosperous city where public health, economic stability, and environmental well-being reinforce one

another.

The journey may be challenging, but the rewards-clean air, healthy citizens, and a stronger economy-make it a path worth pursuing.