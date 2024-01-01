Clearing the skies over Lahore: Departmental roles in tackling smog

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Smog has become an enduring environmental and health crisis in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, where the population suffers every winter as air quality declines. This issue requires urgent attention and comprehensive action from government and semi-government departments, with roles spanning from environmental regulation to urban planning and public health initiatives. Tackling smog is no longer just a matter of environmental concern; it affects public health, economic productivity, and the quality of life, particularly in densely populated areas like Lahore.

The primary government body tasked with addressing environmental issues, including smog, is the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) of Punjab. This department is responsible for monitoring air quality and ensuring compliance with environmental laws and standards. The EPD has developed regulations to reduce emissions from factories, vehicles, and other sources, but enforcement remains a major challenge. Regular inspections, penalties, and shutdowns of non-compliant industrial units could bring a significant reduction in smog if effectively enforced. The EPD has initiated awareness campaigns and drives for tree plantation, yet these efforts need scaling up to match the problem’s magnitude.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department also plays a key role by forecasting weather patterns that contribute to smog formation. In Lahore, smog levels intensify with the onset of winter as temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground. The Meteorological Department provides valuable information that can help other departments pre-emptively manage or mitigate high-smog episodes. Early warnings can enable the public to take precautions and allow relevant departments to implement temporary measures to alleviate the effects.

The Lahore Traffic Police and Punjab Transport Department hold responsibility for reducing vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to smog in urban areas. High numbers of vehicles on the roads, combined with inadequate emission control standards, aggravate the situation. The Traffic Police have been conducting campaigns to check vehicles for emissions compliance, and there are policies encouraging public transport and carpooling. The Transport Department has a role in promoting eco-friendly transportation options, such as electric buses, but such solutions are still in their infancy. Incentives to promote electric vehicles, stringent checks on fuel quality, and active discouragement of high-emission vehicles could make a meaningful impact.

Industrial activity, another significant contributor to air pollution, requires regulation from the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These agencies are tasked with ensuring that industrial facilities adhere to emissions standards. Unfortunately, lax enforcement and limited resources make compliance an ongoing issue. The EPA, for example, has insufficient staff to inspect every factory regularly, resulting in factories that continue to operate despite not meeting pollution standards. Measures such as stricter penalties, the closure of repeat violators, and enhanced support for industries adopting green technologies could greatly reduce industrial emissions in Punjab.

Agricultural practices, especially the burning of crop residue in nearby districts and across the border in India, contribute to the seasonal increase in smog. This is an area where the Punjab Agriculture Department needs to collaborate with farmers to promote alternative practices to crop burning. Efforts to promote mechanized sowing methods and provide subsidies for equipment that can manage crop residue without burning could yield positive results. Educating farmers on the adverse effects of burning and providing practical alternatives can mitigate agricultural pollution during critical smog-prone periods.

In urban areas, the role of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cannot be overlooked. Urban planning directly affects pollution levels, as the development of green spaces and tree-lined streets can reduce pollution. However, Lahore’s rapid urbanization has led to deforestation and loss of green cover, further compounding the smog problem. The LDA, in collaboration with city authorities, should focus on creating more green belts and maintaining existing parks and natural reserves. Implementing stringent construction standards that limit dust and emissions is essential to curb particulate matter from construction sites, which contributes to the thickening smog layer.

The healthcare sector, particularly the Punjab Health Department, also has a role in managing the consequences of smog. Air pollution has direct impacts on public health, increasing respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Hospitals in Lahore report a rise in cases of asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other related ailments during smog season. The Health Department can play a preventive role by raising awareness among the public about the health risks associated with smog and providing timely guidelines on how to reduce exposure. Moreover, setting up specialized respiratory care units in hospitals and ensuring the availability of respiratory medications would help manage the health impact of smog on vulnerable populations.

The collaboration between government departments is crucial, and a multi-sectoral approach is necessary for effective smog management. Improved coordination between these departments can ensure timely actions, such as traffic diversions on high-smog days, advisories for outdoor activities, and shutdowns of high-polluting factories during peak pollution periods. Additionally, Punjab’s provincial government has started an Anti-Smog Squad, which is responsible for monitoring and cracking down on the worst pollution violators in the province. This is a positive step, but it needs strengthening with more resources and authority to enforce penalties without delay.

Smog in Lahore is not an issue that can be resolved overnight; it requires consistent policy changes and active enforcement. Public participation is also essential, as individual actions contribute to the overall pollution levels. Educating the public about responsible practices, such as reducing vehicle use, avoiding unnecessary outdoor burning, and planting trees, can foster a sense of collective responsibility.

In conclusion, the responsibility for combating smog in Lahore and Punjab rests on the shoulders of multiple government and semi-government departments, each playing a unique and significant role.

However, the effectiveness of these efforts depends on seamless coordination, strict enforcement of regulations, and public cooperation.

The challenge of smog demands both immediate action to reduce pollution levels and long-term strategies to ensure cleaner air for future generations. With the right policy focus and enhanced collaboration, Punjab can hope to overcome the persistent smog crisis, ensuring a healthier environment for all its residents.