Clerics, tribal elders in Paktia call to reopen girls’ schools

PAKTIA (TOLOnews): Following international calls for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade, some Islamic clerics and tribal elders gathered in Gardez, the center of Paktia province, and asked the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls’ schools.

According to the clerics, girls the same as boys have the right to education.

“This is the demand of all the people of Afghanistan, education is necessary for women and men and everyone should cooperate in this regard. If it is possible, please reopen girls’ schools as soon as possible,” said Haji Musa, Islamic Cleric.

“In the Loya Jirga we were assured that the issue of education, which all Muslims are concerned about, (would be addressed),” said Mawlawi Bakhtullah, an Islamic cleric.

Meanwhile, participants urged the international community to interact with Afghanistan and release Afghan’s foreign assets.

“They should recognize the Islamic Emirate, which has the support of most of the people of the country,” said Masoom Sadat, a tribal elder. “Based on international law, they are not allowed to give Afghanistan’s money to the victims of 9/11. I asked them to release the assets of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Sharif, a tribal elder. Although the Islamic Emirate has previously said that it has formed a committee to reopen girls’ schools, it is still unclear when girls’ schools above the sixth grade will open.

