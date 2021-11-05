Climate Change and Nuclear Energy

Recently, the global community has gathered in Glasgow, UK to discuss the challenge of climate change and the recipes to tackle the great phenomenon of global warming. A large number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, members of civil society and representatives of international organizations attended the global gathering called COP26. The forum approved several measures to combat climate change including a global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% of 2020 levels by 2030 and increase in the share of renewable energy etc. The Director General International Energy Agency (IEA), Mr. Fatih Birol stressed the importance of the outcome of the summit, during which several governments have made commitments to net-zero emissions in the coming years. According to him, the countries have re-appreciated the value of nuclear power and the nations from North America, Europe and Asia had made national commitments at COP26, to limit global warming to 1.8°C. Birol said that IEA has an ambitious plan to fulfil its goal of Net Zero by 2050. According to the IEA’s Chief, the IEA is committed to reach energy and climate goals. Nuclear generation needs to double compared to today’s demand.

In fact, today’s power generation from coal and thermal oil are the major sources of environmental pollution besides several other factors. The power generating plants have a greater share in polluting the environment due to emissions involving deployment of heat or energy carriers which can easily be met through nuclear power plants. The IAEA has released a report on nuclear energy during recent weeks, which highlighted the nuclear power’s critical role in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development by removing coal and other fossil fuels, while enabling the use of renewable energy during the coming days. In fact, nuclear energy is the sole solution to climate change and the growing energy needs of today’s world. Therefore, the nuclear supplier group (NSG) must end its monopoly in Nuclear sector and allow use of this modern phenomenon to less developed nations to satisfy their energy needs.