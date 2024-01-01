Climate change march shuts down Hague motorway during police strike

The Hague (AFP): Extinction Rebellion climate activists blocked a major motorway running through The Hague on Saturday, their “most disruptive” action yet to protest against billions of euros in Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

The demonstration coincided with a police strike over pensions.

While officers were present in case of emergencies, they were not set to break up the protest as usually happens.

Many of the activists had conducted a week-long march from Arnhem in the east of the Netherlands that culminated in the protest on the A12 motorway that serves The Hague.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) said some protesters planned to take advantage of the police absence to camp out overnight in the motorway tunnels.

“We will keep coming back until the subsidies are abolished,” said XR spokeswoman Rozemarijn van ‘t Einde, adding that they amounted to between 39.7 and 46.4 billion euros ($44.0-51.4 billion) per year.

Authorities have not ruled out shutting off large sections of the motorway to traffic to ensure the activists’ safety.

The XR group regularly targets the A12 motorway and police often arrest hundreds of protesters.

“The blockade will be the most disruptive since the first blockade on July 6, 2022,” said the group.

“The severity of the climate and ecological crisis justifies the additional nuisance.”

Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said police “always act in emergencies, even during work stoppages” so he was not concerned about public safety.

He said it was a “bit ironic” the protesters were urging authorities to ensure their safety given they rail against what they call disproportionate and heavy-handed policing.