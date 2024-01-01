Climate change threatens Greek beekeeping industry

ATHENS (AA) : Climate change threatens the Greek beekeeping industry, said a report on Monday.

The industry, which heavily depends on stable environmental conditions, is reeling from rapid changes that threaten bee populations and honey production, the daily To Vima announced.

Citing Greece’s Beekeeping Association, it stressed that high temperatures worsened the problems such as bee starvation and consequently led to decrease in honey production.

Situation is dire particularly in the islands and the Attica region, where crucial thyme habitats are disappearing, compounding the crisis.

According to the association, last year’s wildfires and floods slashed beekeepers’ incomes by up to 60%, with further declines forecasted due to ongoing droughts.

The disappearance of thyme could cause honey to vanish from the market this year, with pine honey also under threat from worsening heat waves, the report added.

In addition, the phenomenon of honey adulteration by third countries, which sell honey at significantly lower prices than Greek honey, further undermines the sector in the country.