Climate crisis in Afghanistan forces families into early marriages, WFP reports

KABUL (Amu TV): The worsening climate crisis in Afghanistan is pushing some families to marry off their young daughters, according to a recent report by the World Food Programme (WFP).

In a statement, the WFP’s Afghanistan office highlighted the plight of Afghan citizens who are resorting to early marriages as a survival strategy. One Afghan father shared his distressing story of being compelled to marry off his young daughter to ensure the survival of his other children.

“The worsening climate crisis in Afghanistan sometimes leaves parents with no other choice than to marry off young daughters to save the rest of their children,” the WFP stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This report comes on the heels of a revelation by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which stated that nearly 24 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. Of these, 12 million are facing acute food insecurity.

The dire situation underscores the critical need for international aid and long-term solutions to address the impacts of climate change and food insecurity in Afghanistan.