Climate disasters and National Action Plan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to constitute an Expert Committee on Climate Change which would be advising the Federal Government with regard to strategies on the issues related to various aspects of climate change such as climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage assessment. While addressing the first-ever meeting of the Pakistan Climate Change Council (PCCC), the Premier said that the climate change-induced devastating floods had caused havoc across the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

Global warming is posing a grave risk to Pakistan while the country’s vulnerability to cruel catastrophic weather is quite evident from recent torrential floods. Over the past years, Pakistan witnessed overwhelming events like severe drought in Sindh, forest fires, heat waves, glacier meltdown, and glacial outbreak floods followed by heavy monsoon rains which were induced by climate change. According to the reports, Pakistan suffered 152 extreme events related to climate change in the last two decades and there was a 300 percent increase in Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) during this period. Similarly, the high-intensity heatwave persistence had increased to 41 days per year, while Pakistan had the hottest cities in the world for straight three years with temperatures rising as high as 53.7-degree celsius. Such extreme weather conditions are rapidly getting worst and the country might witness more calamitous situations in the future if Pakistan as well as the global community does not bring significant change in the ratio of global carbon emissions along with improvement in the local environment, administrative and precautionary measures, and living habits.

Although the global community massively supported Pakistan during recent floods, the government is busing in bureaucratic norms and jigging with committees, councils, and ministries. Earlier, Pakistan initiated a nationwide campaign against terrorism in early 2015 and constituted Apex Committees and NACTA for implementation of the National Action Plan, but these institutions failed to implement the NAP and became a burden on the national exchequer. In fact, the government must learn from history.