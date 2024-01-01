Climber Sadpara passes away

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: One of the top climbers of the country, Murad Sadpara, who went missing after being wounded in the Broad Peak a day ago, passed away on Monday.

The vice president of Alpine Club, Ayaz Shigri, confirmed the news of Sadpara’s death. Sadpara was injured on his way back from the summit of Broad Peak which is 8,047 metres high. The Pakistan Army helicopter helped four climbers reach the base camp where they were also trying to retrieve Sadpara’s dead body.

It must be noted that Sadpara had climbed four peaks including the K2. He was spearheading the ‘K2 Clean-up Expeditition’ and involved in retrieving Hassan Shigri’s dead body last year. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief on the tragic death of a leading climber and prayed for Sadpara’s family. He lauded the climber’s efforts in the field of mountain climbing. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan also extended his condolences to the family.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the death of mountaineer Murad Sadpara. “The services of late Murad Sadpara in the field of mountaineering will be remembered forever,” the prime minister said in a statement.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Sadpara was severely injured when he slipped at an altitude of around 5,000m on Sunday while working as a guide for a climber during her summit of Broad Peak. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, a day after the Pakistan Army launched an operation to rescue him from the Broad Peak.