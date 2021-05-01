Clinical Pakistan register thumping innings victory over Zimbabwe

Monitoring Desk

Harare: Hasan Ali starred with a nine-wicket haul as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test in Harare.

Zimbabwe were reeling at 118-5, as they still trailed Pakistan’s first innings total by 132 runs at the Tea break.

Hasan wanted to quickly wrap up their innings as he clean bowled Donald Tiripano in his second over after interval. Tendai Chisoro didn’t hang around for long either as he edged a catch to Imran Butt at second slip, thereby giving Hasan Ali his 50th Test wicket.

The right-arm pacer returned in his next over to rattle Muzarabani’s stumps for 2. With Prince Masvuare unavailable to bat due to injury, Hasan dismissed Ngarava to finish with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, after picking four in first innings.

Earlier, Hasan also provided the breakthrough for Pakistan in his second over after lunch as he trapped Kasuza lbw for 28.

While Faheem bowled an outside off-stump line, Hasan kept peppering Zimbabwe batsmen with short balls in order to tempt them to play a hook shot. However, Musakanda was equal to Hasan’s tactics and kept the scoreboard ticking by making use of the occasional wide deliveries.

Pakistan introduced the spin of Nauman Ali in 21st over of the innings. Nauman struck in his second over as he induced an under edge from Milton Shumba, who was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 4.

Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor looked positive from the start as he dispatched Nauman Ali for a big six over wide long-on.

Musakanda was looking set for his maiden Test fifty. However, in his attempt to snatch a third run, fell short of the crease and was run out for 43.

Faheem Ashraf picked up his first wicket of the match as he trapped Roy Kaia lbw for a duck.

Taylor continued to be aggressive but played one shot too many just before tea break, as he was caught at long off by Hasan Ali, who completed a brilliant catch to send back Zimbabwe captain for 29.

Earlier, Fawad Alam, who was on 108 not out overnight, took Pakistan’s lead past 200 in the first over of the day two as he slapped Blessing Muzarabani through the covers for a boundary.

Hasan Ali was in his usual attacking mode from the get go. The lower-order batsman completed his fifty-run partnership with Fawad Alam on the first ball he faced in the morning.

Hasan took a liking to Richard Ngarava as he smashed the left-arm pacer for back to back boundaries.

With Pakistan growing the lead in a rapid rate, Zimbabwe needed a breakthrough and Muzarabani responded by taking two wickets in two balls.

The lanky pacer bowled a good length ball to Hasan Ali, which prompted him to play at it away from his body and edge it to the keeper. Hasan departed after a valuable contribution of 30 from 26 balls. Nauman Ali didn’t hang around for long as he was caught on first ball at second slip by Musakanda, who took a brilliant diving catch.

Zimbabwe kept testing Pakistan batsmen with their main pacers bowling at the outside off stump channel. Lower-order batsman Sajid Khan, after resisting for a while, pushed forward to a ball angled across him, which he edged to the wicketkeeper.

Fawad remained solid at the other end as wickets continue to fall. The left-hander took Pakistan to 250-run lead, before being caught behind for 140.